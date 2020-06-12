Mthembu to reunite with Eymael in Tanzania? 

The former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs marksman asked for an early exit from City to attend to personal issues back home. City were not going to renew his contract at the end of this month.

A source told Phakaaathi: “He has things he needed to attend to. He is not yet worried about his future. He is a very religious man and believes things will turn out okay. He has a few options to consider with some being local.” The source further revealed Mthembu could be reunited with his former coach at Free State Stars, Luc Eymael, at Tanzanian side Young Africans.

“They had a good relationship and have kept in touch. Nothing has been agreed yet but we will see,” added the source.

