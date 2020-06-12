Mgosi 12.6.2020 12:50 pm

Mthembu to reunite with Eymael in Tanzania? 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mthembu to reunite with Eymael in Tanzania? 

Siphelele Mthembu of Cape Town City (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Siphelele Mthembu is said to be considering his options after he was released by Cape Town City last month.

The former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs marksman asked for an early exit from City to attend to personal issues back home.

City were not going to renew his contract at the end of this month.

A source told Phakaaathi: “He has things he needed to attend to. He is not yet worried about his future. He is a very religious man and believes things will turn out okay. He has a few options to consider with some being local.”

The source further revealed Mthembu could be reunited with his former coach at Free State Stars, Luc Eymael, at Tanzanian side Young Africans. 

“They had a good relationship and have kept in touch. Nothing has been agreed yet but we will see,” added the source. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ralani extends City stay 12.6.2020
The lockdown series: The five best midfielders in the PSL 2019/20 10.6.2020
Putsche explains Cape Town City exit 10.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calender

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 