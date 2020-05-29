Baroka defender set for Mother City move?

The Urban Warriors are currently at the summit of the second-tier league and are understood to be lining up potential signings for next season.

“It is almost guaranteed that Ajax are going back to the Absa Premiership next season and young players like Denwin are on the shopping list of the team. Farmer has some experience under his belt and age is on his side – he is the kind of player the team is looking for,” said a source close to the player’s camp.

Farmer broke into the Absa Premiership a few seasons ago when he graduated from SuperSport United’s academy. However, he could not break into the starting line-up where the likes of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels were preferred at the heart of Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s defence.

He later moved to KwaZulu-Natal based side, Maritzburg United, who discarded him after a single season before he ended up on the books of Bakgaga.

