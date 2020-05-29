Mgosi 29.5.2020 12:00 pm

Baroka defender set for Mother City move?

Bienvenu Evanga of Bidvest Wits challenged by Denwin Farmer of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Baroka FC and Bidvest Wits at Peter Mokaba Stadium,Limpopo the on 15 February 2020 © Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Baroka FC defender Denwin Farmer is said to have attracted the interest of Ajax Cape Town, who are already planning for their return to the top flight after falling into the GladAfrica Championship in 2018.

The Urban Warriors are currently at the summit of the second-tier league and are understood to be lining up potential signings for next season.

“It is almost guaranteed that Ajax are going back to the Absa Premiership next season and young players like Denwin are on the shopping list of the team. Farmer has some experience under his belt and age is on his side – he is the kind of player the team is looking for,” said a source close to the player’s camp.

Farmer broke into the Absa Premiership a few seasons ago when he graduated from SuperSport United’s academy. However, he could not break into the starting line-up where the likes of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels were preferred at the heart of Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s defence.

He later moved to KwaZulu-Natal based side, Maritzburg United, who discarded him after a single season before he ended up on the books of Bakgaga.

