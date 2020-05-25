Sundowns set to miss out on Chiefs star Billiat

The Zimbabwean star has been linked with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns after reports emerged that he was not happy at Amakhosi and wants out of the club.

However, a source close to Billiat says the player wants to honour his contract with Chiefs, which is set to expire in June 2021. Chiefs, however, have an option to renew the contract for a further one year when it expires.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean star joined Chiefs on a free transfer in 2018 after leaving Sundowns where he had a successful stay, winning almost every domestic trophy and the Caf Champions League in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane has not hidden his desire to be reunited with his star player, but it looks like the former Bafana Bafana coach will have to wait a little longer before that could happen.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs have confirmed that Leonardo Castro has extended his stay at the club for a further two years.

Castro’s deal with Chiefs was set to expire at the end of the current season.

