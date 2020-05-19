Mgosi 19.5.2020 12:26 pm

Shonga’s possible French move frozen due to lack of game time

Phakaaathi Reporter
Justin Shonga of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Two French teams who were interested in Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga are now receding their interest, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Stade de Reims and another unnamed team are said to have been keen on signing the young Zambian but his lack of game time this season has made it almost impossible for them to monitor, said a source.

“Reims were really keen especially having found a gem from Pirates in (Marshall) Munetsi and he seems a perfect hit as he would easily adapt with his former teammate already there. But a lack of game time has seen them shy away as they are no longer engaging his managers about his progress, ”said the source.

Shonga, however, could still get his move as Egyptian giants Zamalek are also said to have been eyeing the Zambian.

