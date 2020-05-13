Will City keep on-loan Chiefs midfielder Mahlasela?

Mahlasela is currently on loan at City from Chiefs, but his contract with Amakhosi is set to expire in June and he will be available as a free agent from 1 July.

According to a source, City have offered Mahlasela a permanent contract and the 29-year-old is ready to sign it.

“Kabelo is not returning to Chiefs. He will sign a new permanent contract with Polokwane City at the end of the season,” said the source.

“He is enjoying his football again at the club and unlike at Chiefs, he is getting regular game time at City. Chiefs have also not indicated that they want to keep him, so he feels that it’s time for him to move on. Everything around the contract has been agreed on and all that is left is for him to sign it, and he has indicated that he will sign,” added the source.

Mahlasela joined City on loan from Chiefs in January in order to get game time, and he seemed to have regained the form that led to Amakhosi signing him in 2018 from Bloemfontein Celtic, before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Word was that Chiefs were looking recall him and offer him a new contract at the end of the season, but it looks like he will remain with Rise and Shine.

