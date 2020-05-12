Ex-Chiefs star Letsholonyane facing uncertain future at Highlands

The 37-year-old midfielder’s contract with the Lions of the North is set to expire at the end of June.

Letsholonyane joined Highlands as a free agent in September last year, having parted ways with SuperSport United at the end of 2018/19 season.

According to a source, Highlands are not keen to renew the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s playing contract because of his age.

“Yeye has not contributed much to the team this season and he is turning 38 soon, so age is no longer on his side. He was brought in to groom the young players and to help stabilise the team in the Premiership and he did that. The technical team likes having him around, so they’re trying to convince him to retire from the game and join them on the bench, but he still wants to play. I don’t think Highlands will offer him another contract,” said the source.

Letsholonyane has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Highlands this season.

There have been reports that the former Jomo Cosmos star will retire at the end of the current campaign, but the veteran midfielder is yet to confirm these rumours.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, veteran strikers Rodney Ramagalela and Tendai Ndoro are also rumoured to be on their way out of Highlands Park.

