Stuart Baxter set for Chiefs return?

According to a source, Middendorp could leave Chiefs at the end of the season owing to the club’s failure to publicly back him amid speculation about his future.

“There have been reports that he (Ernst Middendorp) could be fired even if Chiefs win the league at the end of the season and Chiefs have not publicly denied those rumours and that has not sat well with him. He is a man of principle and he won’t stick around if he doesn’t feel appreciated,” said the source.

The source further revealed that Chiefs are considering to bring back Baxter should Middendorp walked out of the club.

“Stuart was very successful during his stint with the club. In fact, he was the last one to bring the league title to Naturena and the club is desperate to return back to its glory days. Plus, he is available immediately and he knows the club culture,” added the source.

Baxter left Chiefs in June 2015 after leading the club to the 2014/15 league championship.

There were rumours that he left the club because he was unhappy with Chiefs’ decision to release Kingston Nkhatha, but those rumours were not confirmed by Baxter nor the club.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Chiefs were said to be keen to bring Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt, but it is believed he turned them down.

