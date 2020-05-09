Mgosi 9.5.2020 02:57 pm

Leopards deny knowledge of star Kapinga signing with Sundowns 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Black Leopards owner David Thidiela and his son Chief Thidiela (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Black Leopards’ chief executive, Chief Thidiela has come out and denied the rumours that their star midfielder, Lesedi Kapinga has signed with Absa Premiership giants, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Phakaaathi reported on Friday that Kapinga was set to leave Lidoda Duvha for Masandawana when his current deal at the Venda based club came to an end at the end of June.

The youngster has been sensational this season and caught the eyes of many big teams including Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns and Orlando Pirates among others. But it seems he has chosen Chloorkop as his next destination.

Speaking to SAFM on Friday afternoon, however, Thidiela said they know nothing of the said move and are awaiting Kapinga’s response after offering him an extension on his current deal. 

“We are not aware that Kapinga has signed for Sundowns. If he has signed, that’s between Sundowns and him. As Leopards we would still like to keep him, that’s why we offered him a new contract but he hasn’t signed,” said Thidiela.  

He also revealed that the club were not yet affected by the financial crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak which has seen some teams cut their players’ salaries. 

“At Leopards it’s so far so good, we have been able to meet our financial obligations to players… but we have had to dig deep into our other businesses. That also has its challenges because as a family, we have petrol stations and right now they’re not making money. But we’re surviving. 

“But as an industry, we need to come together and see what we can do going forward. We need to have a collective way of doing things if we are to survive this Covid-19 crisis because it affects everyone,” he said. 

Thidiela also revealed that as Leopards they are in favour of the league resuming and finishing instead of being stopped. Lidoda Duvha were bottom of the standings when the league went into a break having collected just 20 points off 24 matches.

“We would still like the season to resume and finish if possible. The PSL is us, we are the ones that will go and make the decision. We need to make a long-term decision that will help sustain the league going forward,” he said. 

