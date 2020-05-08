Mgosi 8.5.2020 04:56 pm

Hunt snubs Chiefs, keen on SuperSport return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hunt snubs Chiefs, keen on SuperSport return

Gavin Hunt, head coach of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

A source has revealed to Phakaaathi that prior to appointing Ernst Middendorp, Kaizer Chiefs were keen to bring Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt to Naturena.

Middendorp joined Chiefs in December 2018 after the club parted ways with Giovanni Solinas.

READ: Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi advised to consider overseas move

According to the source, Chiefs wanted Hunt to replace the Italian coach but he turned them down in order to remain with Wits.

“Look, Hunt is a proven winner and Chiefs wanted to bring back the glory days by bringing him on board, but he turned them down,” said the source.

The source further revealed that Hunt is keen to return to SuperSport, where he enjoyed a successful stint between 2007 and 2013.

“At SuperSport, Hunt was able to buy his own players and was in complete control of who comes in and who goes out at the club and misses that. He won’t mind going back to SuperSport,” commented the source.

Hunt’s greatest success as a coach came at SuperSport, where he won three consecutive PSL championships from 2007 to 2010.

The 55-year-old has also managed Seven Stars, Hellenic FC, Black Leopards and Moroka Swallows.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mokwena regrets ‘thuggish behaviour’ comment after Soweto derby 8.5.2020
Chiefs striker Kambole misses his family 8.5.2020
Pirates legend urges players to donate during lockdown, but not have salaries cut 7.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 