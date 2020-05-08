Hunt snubs Chiefs, keen on SuperSport return

Middendorp joined Chiefs in December 2018 after the club parted ways with Giovanni Solinas.

According to the source, Chiefs wanted Hunt to replace the Italian coach but he turned them down in order to remain with Wits.

“Look, Hunt is a proven winner and Chiefs wanted to bring back the glory days by bringing him on board, but he turned them down,” said the source.

The source further revealed that Hunt is keen to return to SuperSport, where he enjoyed a successful stint between 2007 and 2013.

“At SuperSport, Hunt was able to buy his own players and was in complete control of who comes in and who goes out at the club and misses that. He won’t mind going back to SuperSport,” commented the source.

Hunt’s greatest success as a coach came at SuperSport, where he won three consecutive PSL championships from 2007 to 2010.

The 55-year-old has also managed Seven Stars, Hellenic FC, Black Leopards and Moroka Swallows.

