Sundowns beat Pirates to Kapinga’s signature

Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits are said to be interested in signing Kapinga, who is going to be a free agent at the end of the season following the expiry of his Leopards contract.

According to a source, Kapinga has agreed to join the Brazilians and will sign with Pitso Mosimane’s side as soon as his contract with Leopards expire.

“Sundowns have presented him with a lucrative three-year deal and he will sign it in July,” said the source.

Kapinga was advised by his former principal at Burning Spear Development Academy Nqobile Nsindane that he should follow in the footsteps of Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and join a smaller team before moving to a bigger one.

But it seems as though Kapinga has made up his mind about joining Sundowns.

“Lesedi is an ambitious player and he believes that he has what it takes to succeed at Sundowns. He is 24 and if he does not make the move now, he might never realise his dream of playing for a big team. The reason he chooses Sundowns over (Orlando) Pirates is because he feels the Sundowns style of play will suit him,” explained the source.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns have presented coach Pitso Mosimane with a new deal and the former Bafana Bafana mentor is ready to sign it.

Mosimane’s contract with the defending league champions is set to expire at the end of June.

