Mgosi 5.5.2020 02:56 pm

Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi advised to consider overseas move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi advised to consider overseas move

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Akpeyi’s future has been a subject of discussion for a while now and he looked to have put the issue to rest when he signed a two-year extension with Chiefs.

Phakaaathi has heard that Kaizer Chiefs’ Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is being advised to consider a move away from Amakhosi should an offer come through.

READ: Chiefs rubbishes PSL champions claim

Akpeyi’s future has been a subject of discussion for a while now and he looked to have put the issue to rest when he signed a two-year extension with Chiefs.

But with Amakhosi supporters still divided on his capabilities, the matter still rages on.

“He is the current number one because (Ernst) Middendorp likes him and hates big-name players like (Itumeleng) Khune. What happens if Middendorp goes?

“The new coach might reinstall Khune as the No.1 and Daniel may then kiss his chances of regular football goodbye and it will be bad for Nigeria too because he is their only hope for now. He is being advised to move overseas as there have been offers from him from there,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs rubbishes PSL champions claim 5.5.2020
Chiefs boss Motaung applauds Covid-19 workers 4.5.2020
Mbesuma backs struggling Kambole to succeed at Chiefs 3.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Motoring News Drop at the pumps: May figures confirmed

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 