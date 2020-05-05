Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi advised to consider overseas move

Phakaaathi has heard that Kaizer Chiefs’ Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is being advised to consider a move away from Amakhosi should an offer come through.

Akpeyi’s future has been a subject of discussion for a while now and he looked to have put the issue to rest when he signed a two-year extension with Chiefs.

But with Amakhosi supporters still divided on his capabilities, the matter still rages on.

“He is the current number one because (Ernst) Middendorp likes him and hates big-name players like (Itumeleng) Khune. What happens if Middendorp goes?

“The new coach might reinstall Khune as the No.1 and Daniel may then kiss his chances of regular football goodbye and it will be bad for Nigeria too because he is their only hope for now. He is being advised to move overseas as there have been offers from him from there,” said the source.

