Shitolo looking forward to Pirates return

The source claimed that Pirates officials have alerted Shitolo that coach Josef Zinnbauer wants him back next season.

“He has been doing well at Arrows so much so that he was selected for the Bafana Bafana team who were due to do business in the Afcon qualifiers in March and hearing that he is needed back home was extra motivation for him. He knows going there will be his third chance as he has been loaned out before and returned but failed to cement a place. He wants to make it work next season,” said the source.

The defender was loaned out to Chippa United previously but couldn’t crack into then coach, Micho Sredojevic’s team when he returned.

