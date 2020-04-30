Margeman to push out Seabi at Sundowns?

Margeman will join the Absa Premiership champions with high expectations and his trading of the Mother City with the capital city is set to be a poser to one Sammy Seabi.

The youngster, who is still playing for Ajax Cape Town, is set to be unveiled as a Downs player in due course.

The former Polokwane City midfielder has found it hard to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team particularly because of the incredible performances of Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana, who have formed a solid partnership in the heart of Downs’ midfield.

Seabi could be sent out on loan to get game time as Mosimane has got Rivaldo Coetzee, Lucky Mohomi and Tiyani Mabunda waiting in the wings.

“Pitso is looking forward to the future and that is why he is blooding in the young Margeman.

“As for Seabi, he might not play at all in the coming season because Jali and Kekana are doing well. [There is also the fact that] he trusts Rivaldo and Mabunda as back-up. Maybe the club will sell Seabi or sent him back to Polokwane City on loan if Rise and Shine manage to survive relegation,” said a source.

