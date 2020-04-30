Mgosi 30.4.2020 12:33 pm

Onyango is the best goalkeeper in PSL – Khune

Phakaaathi Reporter
Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune went on Twitter this weekend to state his belief that Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Denis Onyango is currently the best goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League.

“Let’s settle this, Denis Onyango is the best Keeper in the PSL,” tweeted Khune, who missed much of this season at Kaizer Chiefs through injury.

Khune was called into the Bafana Bafana squad for the March 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome, but those games ultimately had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amakhosi shot-stopper and Onyango have quietly contested for the title of the best goalkeeper in the PSL with fans from both Sundowns and Chiefs submitting evidence on social media to back their claims.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes Onyango is the better goalkeeper in the league because of his achievements in continental club competitions, having won the Best Goalkeeper Award at the Caf awards in 2016 and making the Caf starting XI for over three seasons.

