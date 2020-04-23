Mgosi 23.4.2020 01:02 pm

Manyisa’s move from Sundowns to Wits ‘as good as done’ – source 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Manyisa’s move from Sundowns to Wits ‘as good as done’ – source 

Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The source was adamant that Oupa Manyisa would be a Clever Boy next campaign, with the player having met with the club’s management.

“The deal is as good as done,” a source close to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa has revealed about Manyisa’s alleged move to Bidvest Wits at the end of the season.

“Before the lockdown and the suspension of the league, that guy attended Wits’ home games. He was even at Sturrock Park where Wits train. I can assure you that they are just waiting for everything to get back to normal and they will unveil him as soon as the league ends because we all know that his contract is expiring and Sundowns will not be renewing it.”

The source further claimed that Manyisa was excited about his upcoming new venture and looking forward to playing for Wits, and coach Gavin Hunt has always admired him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wits warns against Facebook scammer 22.4.2020
Student leaders at Wits, UJ want more discussion before online learning starts 20.4.2020
Pitso reiterates his wish to stay at Sundowns 17.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA

Covid-19 Punish leaders harshly for breaking lockdown rules – ex-ConCourt justice

World Oil rockets higher after Trump threatens Iran

Covid-19 Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops, but it doesn’t mean all will be deployed


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 