Manyisa’s move from Sundowns to Wits ‘as good as done’ – source 

“The deal is as good as done,” a source close to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa has revealed about Manyisa’s alleged move to Bidvest Wits at the end of the season.

“Before the lockdown and the suspension of the league, that guy attended Wits’ home games. He was even at Sturrock Park where Wits train. I can assure you that they are just waiting for everything to get back to normal and they will unveil him as soon as the league ends because we all know that his contract is expiring and Sundowns will not be renewing it.”

The source further claimed that Manyisa was excited about his upcoming new venture and looking forward to playing for Wits, and coach Gavin Hunt has always admired him.

