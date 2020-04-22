Former TTM player accuses club of unprofessionalism  

According to the player, the club’s treatment of players wasn’t professional, which in some instances cost the team during matches.

The player went on to claim that, at times, they would go hungry without any food supplies from the club.

“I had one of the worst experiences at this club and I had to leave the team, that’s why I didn’t stay long,” said the player.

“We had problems regarding food and, I mean, there was no way one was to going to stay at the club when you are going hungry. It was truly not a pleasant situation for one to be in and that’s why I decided to go and look for another team.”

