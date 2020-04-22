Mgosi 22.4.2020 10:39 am

Former TTM player accuses club of unprofessionalism  

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Former TTM player accuses club of unprofessionalism  

Players during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A former GladAfrica Championship side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila player has accused the club of unfair treatment on players and unprofessionalism during his spell with the club a few years ago. 

According to the player, the club’s treatment of players wasn’t professional, which in some instances cost the team during matches.

The player went on to claim that, at times, they would go hungry without any food supplies from the club.

“I had one of the worst experiences at this club and I had to leave the team, that’s why I didn’t stay long,” said the player.

“We had problems regarding food and, I mean, there was no way one was to going to stay at the club when you are going hungry. It was truly not a pleasant situation for one to be in and that’s why I decided to go and look for another team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Property sales down 40%, and that was before lockdown

Business News Three hot potatoes for government as legal battles begin

Covid-19 The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga

Infection Updates Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths

World US protesters decry shelter in place orders


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 