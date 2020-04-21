‘Shabba’ going back to Chiefs? 

Siphiwe Tshabalala could yet make a return to Kaizer Chiefs, Phakaaathi has learnt.

‘Shabba’ as the scorer of the first goal at the 2010 World Cup is known is set for talks with Amakhosi management once the lockdown has been lifted and everything is back to normal.

“The team have not had a solid left-wing player since he left. They have tried different players but to no avail. That is why there was wind that they might even consider bringing back (George) Lebese before he left for the USA.

“The only worry with Shabba now is that age is not on his side but they might bring him so the coaches can have a closer look at him,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Tshabalala has added his voice to the calls for South Africans to stay at home and respect the regulations put in place by government.

