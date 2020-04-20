Mgosi 20.4.2020 04:55 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
TS Galaxy coach Khenyeza attracts Zimbabwean interest

TS Galaxy coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has won himself some admirers, with Zimbabwian side FC Platinum said to be watching him like a hawk.

A source has revealed that Platinum are looking at luring Khenyeza to Zimbabwe after they read an interview he did with one of the soccer publications recently.

“They liked his ideas, his thinking and approach. They are a team that are looking to grow on the continent and having a young and vibrant coach like Khenyeza suits their ambitions. He is an intelligent young man who believes in hard work and that’s what they like,” said a source.

There has, however, no official contact been made between Khenyeza and Platinum or Galaxy. But the source insisted that an offer was in the offing.

