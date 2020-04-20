Pirates’ Pule to replace Ekstein at Azerbaijan side?

Sabah are the team where former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Pule Ekstein played after leaving Amakhosi.

“After getting Ekstein, the team were interested in local football and have been scouting here. They have identified Pule as a possible target pending negotiations over transfer fees and other related matters. Their league is not a dream for many players but it could be a step to bigger things as some big European teams fish there,” said a source.

It will be interesting to see if Pirates accept the offer if and when it comes.