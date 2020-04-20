Mgosi 20.4.2020 03:53 pm

Pirates’ Pule to replace Ekstein at Azerbaijan side?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule could be lost to local football with Azerbaijan side Sabah FK side to be interested in the Buccaneers star.

Sabah are the team where former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Pule Ekstein played after leaving Amakhosi.

“After getting Ekstein, the team were interested in local football and have been scouting here. They have identified Pule as a possible target pending negotiations over transfer fees and other related matters. Their league is not a dream for many players but it could be a step to bigger things as some big European teams fish there,” said a source.

It will be interesting to see if Pirates accept the offer if and when it comes.

