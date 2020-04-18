Chief show interest in on-loan Pirates defender

Chabalala is on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic until the end of the season.

READ: Chiefs join the race for Zambian star’s signature

The 28-year-old defender, who struggled for game time at Bucs before moving to Siwelele, is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United, Highlands Park, Black Leopards and Baroka FC.

Now Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Chabalala has also attracted interest from Pirates’ Soweto rivals Chiefs.

“Chiefs are interested in Justice, but they are waiting for their appeal against the transfer ban before they can make a move. Apparently, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is a fan of Justice, but like I said everything depends on Chiefs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.