Mgosi 18.4.2020 03:05 pm

Chief show interest in on-loan Pirates defender

Chief show interest in on-loan Pirates defender

Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has learnt that Kaizer Chiefs has become the latest Premiership side to show interest in on-loan Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala.

Chabalala is on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic until the end of the season.

READ: Chiefs join the race for Zambian star’s signature

The 28-year-old defender, who struggled for game time at Bucs before moving to Siwelele, is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United, Highlands Park, Black Leopards and Baroka FC.

Now Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Chabalala has also attracted interest from Pirates’ Soweto rivals Chiefs.

“Chiefs are interested in Justice, but they are waiting for their appeal against the transfer ban before they can make a move. Apparently, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is a fan of Justice, but like I said everything depends on Chiefs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Veteran Nigerian goalkeeper Enyeama open to Chiefs, Pirates move 17.4.2020
Former Chiefs striker looking for new lease on life in Cape Town 17.4.2020
Chiefs join the race for Zambian star’s signature 17.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 