Former Chiefs striker looking for new lease on life in Cape Town

According to Phakaaathi sources, the 24-year-old has been working hard on his own to keep up his fitness.

Letlotlo was seen to have a bright future when he broke into the Chiefs senior team after having been a star in their MDC team but fell by the wayside as he couldn’t handle the game that came with playing for the country’s most supported local side.

But according to sources is set for trial at Stellenbosch FC when the lockdown ends.

“He is really trying to get back on the horse. He has acknowledged his misdeeds and wants to live up to the prediction that he could be a big star in local football.

“He was motivated by the rumours that Orlando Pirates wanted him. Although nothing came of that, he felt that the fact that he was linked with such a big club meant he really has potential,” said a source.