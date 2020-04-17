Chiefs join the race for Zambian star’s signature

Phakaaathi sources have claimed that Amakhosi have widened their net as they need at least two quality midfielders for next season. READ: Pirates and Chiefs enter the race for City star Nodada’s signature

“Chama is one of the players on their radar. He has been doing well in Tanzania but there is a worry that he might struggle to settle just like James Kotei. But because he is Zambian and there is a number of his homeboys in the country he might settle quicker and the style of Zambian players and local players is almost similar,” said the source.

Another player Amakhosi are said to be looking at is former Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Khumalo.

Amakhosi are also linked with Cape Town City star Thabo Nodada.

