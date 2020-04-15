Mgosi 15.4.2020 10:00 am

Galaxy releases Mdlinzo after his fight with coach Khenyenza

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sizwe Mdlinzo of TX Galaxy (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi reported in February Mdlinzo had a fight with Khenyeza and was suspended for a while, but now it has emerged that he has been released. 

Midfielder Sizwe Mdlinzo has become the first victim at TS Galaxy who are making big changes as they rebuilding the team with new coach Mabhuti Khenyeza given the green light to reassess and the team and get rid of the players he feels do not fit his plans.

“Mabhuti is a kind of coach who wants hard workers, especially if you earn big money. He has been told that no player is bigger than the club and he mustn’t be afraid to recommend a release of anyone he feels is not suitable for what he wants to do with the team,” said a source.

“Tim (Sukazi club owner) really believes in Khenyeza and they have a similar understanding of how the team should play.”

