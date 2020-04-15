Galaxy releases Mdlinzo after his fight with coach Khenyenza

Midfielder Sizwe Mdlinzo has become the first victim at TS Galaxy who are making big changes as they rebuilding the team with new coach Mabhuti Khenyeza given the green light to reassess and the team and get rid of the players he feels do not fit his plans.

As Phakaaathi reported in February, Mdlinzo had a fight with Khenyeza and was suspended for a while but now it has emerged that he has been released.