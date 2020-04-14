Mgosi 14.4.2020 03:11 pm

Coronavirus lockdown stalls ex-Pirates and City defender’s move

Tshepo Gumede of Cape Town City FC (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates defender Tshepo Gumede is ruing the ongoing lockdown as it has stalled his move to either Bloemfontein Celtic or Polokwane City.

A source close to the player said Gumede, who was last on the books of AmaZulu had just received offers from Rise and Shine and Phunya Sele-Sele to train with them when the lockdown was announced.

“He was excited and looking forward to getting back into football but now he has to wait a little longer. He didn’t have a good time at AmaZulu and was looking to rebuild himself. He is continuing to train at home to ensure that when the season resumes and he goes to the team he will choose between the two, he is sharp.

“He is naturally a quality defender and would be a great addition to whoever team he decides to go with,” said the source.

