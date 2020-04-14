Former Sundowns youngster searching for club 

The 21-year old was one of Downs’ top stars in the last few years playing in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge and was tipped to be the future star of the Pretoria outfit. But things didn’t turn out well for the striker as he failed to make it to the Downs star-studded senior team.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you want in life and that’s exactly what happened to him. He was certainly one of the top talents at Sundowns and we hoped that he will be signed. He has been home for some time now and has been talking to a number of teams. He is positive and it all looks good for him because he was keen on playing at Sundowns. As soon as this coronavirus pandemic is done, there will be a direction on where he will go,” said the source.

Phakaaathi has also learnt that an unnamed GladAfrica Championship team has requested the player to wait for the season to end and they are keen on signing him.

