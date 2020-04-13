Delle facing uncertain future at Pirates

The French goalkeeper joined the Buccaneers in 2019 after spending two years in the Netherlands with NEC Nijmegen and Feyenoord.

Much was expected of the much-travelled shot-stopper when he signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers in July last year, but the 30-year-old had a nightmarish start to his Pirates career.

He conceded eight goals in three league appearances for Pirates.

Overall, Delle has conceded 11 goals in four appearances in all competitions for Bucs.

Now, Phakaaathi has been led to believe that his days are numbered at Pirates.

“He has proven to be a bad buy for Pirates. Pirates are looking to bring in a goalkeeper who will be their number one goalkeeper next season. Wayne (Sandilands) will be that goalkeeper’s back-up and I hear that they will also promote a young goalie from the development, so there’s no place for Delle at Pirates,” a source said.

Pirates also have Siyabonga Mpontshane in their goalkeeping department, but word is that he is also on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Mpontshane has been reduced into a spectator at Pirates and this season he is yet to make an appearance in any competition for the Buccaneers.

