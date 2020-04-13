Mgosi 13.4.2020 03:22 pm

Delle facing uncertain future at Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Delle facing uncertain future at Pirates

Joris Delle of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates are said to be considering offloading goalkeeper Joris Delle at the end of the season.

The French goalkeeper joined the Buccaneers in 2019 after spending two years in the Netherlands with NEC Nijmegen and Feyenoord.

READ: What Zinnbauer brought to Orlando Pirates – Memela

Much was expected of the much-travelled shot-stopper when he signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers in July last year, but the 30-year-old had a nightmarish start to his Pirates career.

He conceded eight goals in three league appearances for Pirates.

Overall, Delle has conceded 11 goals in four appearances in all competitions for Bucs.

Now, Phakaaathi has been led to believe that his days are numbered at Pirates.

“He has proven to be a bad buy for Pirates. Pirates are looking to bring in a goalkeeper who will be their number one goalkeeper next season. Wayne (Sandilands) will be that goalkeeper’s back-up and I hear that they will also promote a young goalie from the development, so there’s no place for Delle at Pirates,” a source said.

Pirates also have Siyabonga Mpontshane in their goalkeeping department, but word is that he is also on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Mpontshane has been reduced into a spectator at Pirates and this season he is yet to make an appearance in any competition for the Buccaneers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What Zinnbauer brought to Orlando Pirates – Memela 13.4.2020
Mnyamane and Qalinge head for SuperSport exit door  11.4.2020
Nomvethe remembers Ellis Park disaster 11.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor

Breaking News Women’s prison in East London records 26 positive cases of coronavirus

Celebrities Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Covid-19 Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 