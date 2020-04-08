Mgosi 8.4.2020 09:40 am

Pirates and Chiefs enter the race for City star Nodada’s signature

Phakaaathi Reporter
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 31:Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City FC celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Cape Town City FC at Harry Gwalla Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City could lose one of their best midfielder to a Gautengside at the end of the season.

Youngster Thabo Nodada, who has been the livewire at the Mother City-based outfit, is understood to have caught the eye of some teams in Gauteng and he could jump ship to further his career in the City of Gold or in the capital city.

“There have been some teams that have made contact to ask about the player. At this point, I cannot reveal the identity of the teams because they have not officially approached City. They have been instructed to follow protocol and then they will take it from there,” said a source.

