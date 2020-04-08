Pirates and Chiefs enter the race for City star Nodada’s signature

Youngster Thabo Nodada, who has been the livewire at the Mother City-based outfit, is understood to have caught the eye of some teams in Gauteng and he could jump ship to further his career in the City of Gold or in the capital city.

“There have been some teams that have made contact to ask about the player. At this point, I cannot reveal the identity of the teams because they have not officially approached City. They have been instructed to follow protocol and then they will take it from there,” said a source.

