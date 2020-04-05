Chiefs join race for Highlands striker Shalulile’s signature

According to sources, Amakhosi have been monitoring the 27-year-old Namibians progress for quite a while now. READ: Chiefs seek replacement for Sundowns-bound Maluleka

“He was identified as someone who can complement what the team have up front at the moment. He can fit into the playing style because he is quick. And with (Leonardo) Castro’s future uncertain, Shalulile becomes a very important target for the team and they will do all they can to get their man,” said the source.

But Chiefs currently have a transfer ban hanging over their heads and all their transfer business in the next window will depend on whether they win the appeal of the ban handed to them by Fifa after they were found to have wronged in their signing of Anriamirado “Dax” Adrianari manana last season.

