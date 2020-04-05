Leopards star Kapinga set to snub Sundowns?

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Lidoda Duvha so far this season scoring and creating important goals for the struggling side.

A source said there have been a number of teams who have noted his displays but none had come out in the open about it.

“There is nothing concrete as yet and I think the rumour that he has signed a pre-contract with Sundowns is just that… What I have heard is that he told him managers that he is in no hurry to go to a big team but would for now rather go to a team where he will be able to grow without too much pressure. He wants a move to Wits or SuperSport,” said the source. Meanwhile, George Maluleka’s arrival at Sundowns will spell the end of Oupa Manyisa’s career at the club, a source told Phakaaathi.

Maluleka will join the Brazilians at the beginning of next season, having signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians.