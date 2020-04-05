Mgosi 5.4.2020 10:55 am

Leopards star Kapinga set to snub Sundowns?

Lesedi Kapinga of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

With reported interest by Mamelodi Sundowns in his services, Black Leopards star Lesedi Kapinga is said to have told his handlers that he would rather go to Bidvest Wits or SuperSport United first before going to a bigger team.  

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Lidoda Duvha so far this season scoring and creating important goals for the struggling side. 

A source said there have been a number of teams who have noted his displays but none had come out in the open about it.

“There is nothing concrete as yet and I think the rumour that he has signed a pre-contract  with Sundowns is just that… What I have heard is that he told him managers that he is in no hurry to go to a big team but would for now rather go to a team where he will be able to grow without too much pressure. He wants a move to Wits or SuperSport,” said the source.

Meanwhile, George Maluleka’s arrival at Sundowns will spell the end of Oupa Manyisa’s career at the club, a source told Phakaaathi.

Maluleka will join the Brazilians at the beginning of next season, having signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians.

