Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Celtic coach

Lehlohonolo Seema during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Bloemfontein Celtic at Makhulong Stadium on December 07, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

It looks like Bloemfontein Celtic will have to start looking for another coach as interest in current incumbent Lehlohonolo Seema continues to grow.

Sources have revealed that Kaizer Chiefs have also showed interest in roping the Lesotho international to their technical team for next season.

“Seema has been doing well and his work ethic is good. Chiefs have always said they are looking to strengthen their technical team and he is one of the names they have earmarked. His deal at Celtic ends in June and if Chiefs are serious, he is willing to listen. He has also worked with (Ernst) Middendorp in the past so they have some understanding,” said a source.

Phakaaathi, however, can also reveal that Seema’s move to Amakhosi will depend on whether Middendorp stays or not.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Seema has attracted interest from Botswana giants Township Rollers who have been asking about his availability.

He is also being eyed by his country of birth, Lesotho with the FA looking to bring him on board as one of the technical advisers.

