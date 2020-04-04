Bafana star Zungu wants a move away from French club

The Bafana Bafana midfielder will have a year left on his deal in June and Amiens might just be tempted to cash in should a good offer for the 27-year-old.

“He wants to play Euefa Champions League and a move away from Amiens looks likely for him at the moment. He wanted to leave to Mallorca in January already but the move failed at the last minute. There have been other clubs from Turkey, Spain and England who have been sniffing around regarding his availability,” said a source. Zungu was trending on social media at the weekend after he broke a curfew by his manager prohibiting him from speaking publicly about his recent Bafana snub.

He said it hurt him especially because he is on top form.