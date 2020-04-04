Chiefs seek replacement for Sundowns-bound Maluleka

A source as revealed that Chiefs could sign former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Sibusiso Kumalo who left Masandawana in September last year.
READ: Pirates enter the race for Chiefs star Billiat’s signature
“He was set to train with the team at Naturena just so he could be assessed by the technical team before the outbreak of the corona virus.
He would have been a perfect fit for Chiefs because of the style and that they can sign him before the end of the season as he is a free agent. That would help in that even if their ban imposed by Fifa passes, he would have already signed,” claimed a source close to the player.
Kumalo recently told Phakaaathi that he asked to be released by Sundowns because he felt he needed to get game time elsewhere.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.