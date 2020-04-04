Mgosi 4.4.2020 09:42 am

Chiefs seek replacement for Sundowns-bound Maluleka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs seek replacement for Sundowns-bound Maluleka

George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs may have moved quickly to find George Maluleka’s replacement, Phakaaathi has heard.

A source as revealed that Chiefs could sign former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Sibusiso Kumalo who left Masandawana in September last year. 

READ: Pirates enter the race for Chiefs star Billiat’s signature

“He was set to train with the team at Naturena just so he could be assessed by the technical team before the outbreak of the corona virus.

He would have been a perfect fit for Chiefs because of the style and that they can sign him before the end of the season as he is a free agent. That would help in that even if their ban imposed by Fifa passes, he would have already signed,” claimed a source close to the player. 

Kumalo recently told Phakaaathi that he asked to be released by Sundowns because he felt he needed to get game time elsewhere. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates enter the race for Chiefs star Billiat’s signature 3.4.2020
Kaizer Chiefs won’t be declared PSL champions early – Matthews 3.4.2020
Dlamini backs ‘young’ Masilela for new AmaZulu contract 3.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 