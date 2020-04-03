Mgosi 3.4.2020 04:54 pm

Pirates enter the race for Chiefs star Billiat’s signature

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates enter the race for Chiefs star Billiat’s signature

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Billiat’s future at Amakhosi has been a subject of speculation since the arrival of coach Ernst Middendorp over a year ago.  

Orlando Pirates have entered the race to snap up Kama Billiat should the nimble-footed Kaizer Chiefs star leave Amakhosi.

READ: Billiat ready to abandon Kaizer Chiefs?

Billiat’s future at Amakhosi has been a subject of speculation since the arrival of coach Ernst Middendorp over a year ago. 

There was a reported clash of egos between the player and his coach who doesn’t believe in star players, and prefers that all players should put in an equal effort with no one getting preferential treatment.

“He wanted to leave at the end of last season but no club would have been able to pay what Chiefs would demand. But at the end of this season, he will have one year left on his deal and it would make sense for Chiefs to cash in rather than lose him on a free deal in January next year, when he would be eligible to sign a pre-contract with another club.

“Pirates are keen and keeping tight tabs on his situation and should he be available, they will be among the first to make an offer,” said a source. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Makola believes Pirates can still win the league  3.4.2020
Pirates have plenty of arsenal to fight for trophies next season  3.4.2020
Kaizer Chiefs won’t be declared PSL champions early – Matthews 3.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city

Infection Updates Mkhize announces larger jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, to 1,462


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 