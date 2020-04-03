Pirates enter the race for Chiefs star Billiat’s signature

Orlando Pirates have entered the race to snap up Kama Billiat should the nimble-footed Kaizer Chiefs star leave Amakhosi. READ: Billiat ready to abandon Kaizer Chiefs? Billiat’s future at Amakhosi has been a subject of speculation since the arrival of coach Ernst Middendorp over a year ago.

There was a reported clash of egos between the player and his coach who doesn’t believe in star players, and prefers that all players should put in an equal effort with no one getting preferential treatment.

“He wanted to leave at the end of last season but no club would have been able to pay what Chiefs would demand. But at the end of this season, he will have one year left on his deal and it would make sense for Chiefs to cash in rather than lose him on a free deal in January next year, when he would be eligible to sign a pre-contract with another club.

“Pirates are keen and keeping tight tabs on his situation and should he be available, they will be among the first to make an offer,” said a source.

