SuperSport set to release former Pirates winger Qalinge

Thabo Qalinge of Supersport United. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi has learnt that SuperSport United have decided against renewing the contract of winger Thabo Qalinge.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces winger’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but has a two-year extension option on his deal.

Earlier SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said that the club had given Qalinge the last couple of matches before the end of the season to prove himself.

That was before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) decided to postpone league action because of the deadly coronavirus.

Now word coming out of the club is that a decision has been made to release Qalinge at the end of the season.

“Let’s be honest, Qalinge has not done much to warrant a new contract at SuperSport. Even if the league resumes, coach (Kaitano) Tembo is not likely to give him any game time, so it’s over for him,” said a source close to SuperSport.

Qalinge joined SuperSport from Pirates at the beginning of the season, but struggled to break into coach Kaitano Tembo’s starting line-up.

He has made only five appearances in all competitions this season.

