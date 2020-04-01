Sundowns set to release Oupa Manyisa?

Maluleka will join the Brazilians at the beginning of next season, having signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians.

“The central midfield position is already overpopulated if you look at how many players compete for that role. The likes of Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Sammy Seabi are all competing for that role, so where is Manyisa going to play?” said the source.

“Lucky Mohomi can’t find a space in that position and Mabunda and Seabi have been used as substitutions. Manyisa has no space at Sundowns. The long-term injury has effectively killed his Sundowns career, because I hear that the club will let him go,” added the source.

Manyisa joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates in 2017, but he has failed to cement his place at the star-studded Brazilians outfit.

Last season he made only seven appearances in all competition for Sundowns and this season he made two appearances and they both came in the Caf Champions League.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are believed to be ready to let go of midfielder Lucky Mohomi.

The former Free State Stars midfielder has struggled to get game time at the club and this season he is yet to make an appearance for the Chloorkop-based side.

