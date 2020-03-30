Castro set to leave Kaizer Chiefs?

According to a source, the Colombian striker now looks set to leave Amakhosi at the end of the season.

READ: Coronavirus gives Chiefs transfer headache

“One of the reasons why Castro wants to leave is because he is not happy about [the] limited game time at Chiefs. Remember, he left Sundowns for similar reasons,” said the source.

“Castro doesn’t like sitting on the bench and Chiefs cannot guarantee him regular football next season, hence there’s a big chance that he will leave,” added the source.

Chiefs have already lost George Maluleka to Mamelodi Sundowns [Maluleka has signed a pre-contract with Sundowns] and if Castro leaves, it would be a big loss to Amakhosi considering that they are facing a two-window transfer ban.

The ban was handed by Fifa after Chiefs were found guilty of signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. They have appealed the ban.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.