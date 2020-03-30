Mgosi 30.3.2020 03:00 pm

Castro set to leave Kaizer Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Castro set to leave Kaizer Chiefs?

Leonardo Castro during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Chiefs Village (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Word coming out of Kaizer Chiefs is that talks between the club and striker Leonardo Castro have hit a deadlock.

According to a source, the Colombian striker now looks set to leave Amakhosi at the end of the season.

READ: Coronavirus gives Chiefs transfer headache

“One of the reasons why Castro wants to leave is because he is not happy about [the] limited game time at Chiefs. Remember, he left Sundowns for similar reasons,” said the source.

“Castro doesn’t like sitting on the bench and Chiefs cannot guarantee him regular football next season, hence there’s a big chance that he will leave,” added the source.

Chiefs have already lost George Maluleka to Mamelodi Sundowns [Maluleka has signed a pre-contract with Sundowns] and if Castro leaves, it would be a big loss to Amakhosi considering that they are facing a two-window transfer ban.

The ban was handed by Fifa after Chiefs were found guilty of signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. They have appealed the ban.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Isolated ex-Chiefs midfielder keeping fit at home 31.3.2020
The Five Moments of the Season-So-Far 29.3.2020
PSL manager speaks on giving Chiefs the league title 28.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine by September

Covid-19 There is help for heavy drinkers suffering from alcohol withdrawal

Business News Crisis in informal sector as 2.5m entrepreneurs can’t work

World Italy extends lockdown until ‘at least’ April 12

Covid-19 Ramaphosa promises mass screenings in SA as Covid cases at 1,326, with three deaths


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 