Coronavirus gives Chiefs transfer headache

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

With their transfer ban appeal on hold at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) because of the coronavirus, Kaizer Chiefs have been forced to stop their pursuit of potential targets for next season.

This is according to a source close to Amakhosi.

According to the source, Chiefs are also caught at crossroads with regards to players whose contracts are coming to an end.

“This coronavirus pandemic has come at the wrong time for Chiefs. With CAS saying they’ll only hear face-to-face cases in May, the club does not know if their appeal on the Dax matter will be heard by the end of June.

“As a result, Chiefs are unable to conclude deals with new players, they also can’t release the players whose contracts are coming to an end because they might need them next season.”

Players like Siphelele Ntshangase and Joseph Molangoane will see their contracts expiring at the end of June.

