City management unhappy with senior players’ commitment

The management at Polokwane City is not happy with their senior players’ lack of leadership this season as they are largely blamed for the club’s downfall.

City are in danger of going to the promotion/relegation playoffs or could, at worst, drop straight to the GladAfrica Championship.

“The senior players are not coming to the party and this is very disappointing and because we really need them to come to the party.

“The team is in trouble right now and we’ve got a host of players who are still young so we need to have a joint effort from the team, especially from the senior players, to drag the team from where we are,” said a source from within the club.

