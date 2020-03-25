Sundowns set to send promising youngster on loan

Following his promotion to the Mamelodi Sundowns first team, Promise Mkhuma is set to be sent on loan to a GladAfrica Championship side where he will get game time and get used to playing on a high level, a source at Masandawana has revealed.

READ: Sundowns star loses grandfather

Mkhuma was rewarded with a first-team contract early in February following his brilliance in the team’s reserve side.

“Just like it happened with the likes to Percy Tau and Keletso Makgalwa, he will also be going on loan. It won’t be fair for a 19-year not to get regular time because you know how it at Sundowns, the competition is very high. But one thing I know is that if he proves himself at training, the coach might reconsider loaning him out,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa’s grandfather, Michael Manyisa, passed away on Monday night.

According to a source, Manyisa’s grandfather is believed to have passed on following a short illness.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.