Chiefs goalkeeper to replace Pirates-bound Ofori?

Maritzburg United are believed to have intensified their search for a replacement for Orlando Pirates-bound goalkeeper Richard Ofori, with Kaizer Chiefs’ third-choice goalie Bruce Bvuma among the top candidates.

READ: Jele set to extend Pirates stay

Phakaaathi has learnt that although the Blue Hearts will get a keeper from the Buccaneers in exchange for Ofori, coach Eric Tinkler prefers a younger keeper.

A source close to the Pietermaritzburg-based side said: “They want someone who will grow with the team and who will blend in easily. A big-name keeper could be problematic in that they might demand to start because of their name but a youngster will want to make mark and work for his chance. A younger keeper also blends in easily because there is unlikely to be egos involved.”

Meanwhile, with the Absa Premiership season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, former Pirates player Andries Sebola believes this is the perfect time for coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team to evaluate the progress of players sent on loan.

READ: Former Pirates midfielder heading back to Joburg?

The Buccaneers have a number of players on loan like Justice Chabalala, Thembela Sikhakhane, Tebogo Tlolane and Brian Hlongwane, to mention a few.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.