Belgian side enquire about Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi’s availability

Sources have claimed that a Belgian side have enquired about the keeper’s availability for transfer.

“It’s a tempting offer. I don’t know if it has got to the club yet, but it might convince them to let him go. I believe it is in the region of 40 to 45 million (rand) and that should be enough to sway their management,” said one source.

Akpeyi has had a bittersweet stay at Amakhosi, where he has become the first choice ahead of Itumeleng Khune. But the Amakhosi fans still prefer Khune, and when the Nigerian makes a mistake they land on to him like a ton of bricks.

This could make him jump at a chance to move away to a more recognised league.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.