Maluleka’s pending Chiefs exit opens doors for Ntshangase

Ntshangase got a run in a friendly against SuperSport United at the weekend and sources say he did fairly well.

“He seemed to enjoy playing that defensive role. It was a friendly so you can’t read too much into the performance but he combined well with the others. The coach is looking at either him or Njabulo Blom to come into the team as Maluleka’s replacement,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Chiefs are said to have renewed their interest in Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare following Maluleka’s news that he signed a pre-contract with Sundowns.

Monare has been on Chiefs’ wanted list for some time now but unfortunately negotiations have not been going well with other clubs also interested in the midfielder’s signature.

