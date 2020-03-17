Mgosi 17.3.2020 01:18 pm

Chiefs renews interest in Wits midfielder

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thababng Monare of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have renewed their interest in Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare following George Maluleka’s news that he signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Monare has been on Chiefs’ wanted list for some time now but unfortunately negotiations have not been going well with other clubs also interested in the midfielder’s signature.

“What happened with George has really put pressure on the club to get someone (in midfield). Thing is, there are lots of players at the club but they don’t have experience. Someone like Monare is needed, I just hope that negotiations go well because I think he would be a good signing at Chiefs,” said a source.

Talk around Naturena is whether Chiefs will banish George Maluleka to the sidelines now that he has signed a deal to join Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

Maluleka opened up to Amakhosi this week about having signed a pre-contract with Sundowns. Phakaaathi Plus has learnt that the club’s top brass are divided on how they deal with the situation.

