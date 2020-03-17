Former Chiefs youngster training with Pirates

The youngster nicknamed “Jomo” is a fluid attacking midfielder.

“He has started training with the Pirates senior team. There is a feeling that he will make an impression on coach Josef Zinnbauer because he is a mobile player and has good eye for goal as well.

“He left Eagles because things were not going well with salaries sometimes not paid and the living conditions were just not right for him to stay there any longer. But he is now focused on his trial and he should be able to earn himself a contract there because he is quite talented and deserves to play in the biggest stage,” said a source.

