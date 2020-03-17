Mgosi 17.3.2020 10:41 am

Former Chiefs youngster training with Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Chiefs youngster training with Pirates

Mpho Khumalo (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

After leaving struggling GladAfrica Championship side Royal Eagles, midfielder Mpho Khumalo is said to be undergoing trials at Orlando Pirates.

The youngster nicknamed “Jomo” is a fluid attacking midfielder.

READ: City ready to pounce on out-of-favour Chiefs midfielder

“He has started training with the Pirates senior team. There is a feeling that he will make an impression on coach Josef Zinnbauer because he is a mobile player and has good eye for goal as well.

“He left Eagles because things were not going well with salaries sometimes not paid and the living conditions were just not right for him to stay there any longer. But he is now focused on his trial and he should be able to earn himself a contract there because he is quite talented and deserves to play in the biggest stage,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 