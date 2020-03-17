Mgosi 17.3.2020 10:19 am

Celtic coach attracts interest from Botswana giants

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has learnt that Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema has attracted interest from Botswana giants Township Rollers who have been asking about his availability.

“When they first started asking I thought it was just curiosity on their side. But they have been in constant contact asking if he would be interested in joining them. We haven’t communicated this to him because we don’t want to distract him from his current job but we will alert him so that he can make a decision,” said a source.

Seema is also being eyed by his country of birth, Lesotho with the FA looking to bring him on board as one of the technical advisers.

Meanwhile, Celtic are set to offer midfielder Lucky Baloyi a new contract, Phakaaathi has learned.

Baloyi’s current deal with Siwelele is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to a source, the former Kaizer Chiefs player will be offered a two-year deal by the club

