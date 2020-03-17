Chiefs directors divided on Middendorp future, says a source

The word going around the rumour-mill has been that Kaizer Chiefs are intending to relieve head coach Ernst Middendorp of his duty as the mentor of Amakhosi at the end of the season, regardless of whether he wins the Absa Premiership or not.

A source told Phakaaathi, however, that while the club’s management are understood to be divided about the German, they might retain Middendorp whatever happens.

“The transfer ban is going to be a problem. Which coach would want to work with players who he found there? Every coach wants to instill their own identity with their own signings,” said a source.

Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat could launch yet another campaign to leave at the end of the season, seeing that he is unhappy with the minimal game time he is getting under Ernst Middendorp.

