Mgosi 17.3.2020 09:46 am

Chiefs directors divided on Middendorp future, says a source

Chiefs directors divided on Middendorp future, says a source

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung,, coach Ernst Middendorp and football manager Bobby Motaung.

While the club’s management are understood to be divided about the German, they might retain Middendorp whatever happens, according to the source.

The word going around the rumour-mill has been that Kaizer Chiefs are intending to relieve head coach Ernst Middendorp of his duty as the mentor of Amakhosi at the end of the season, regardless of whether he wins the Absa Premiership or not.

READ: Billiat ready to abandon Kaizer Chiefs?

A source told Phakaaathi, however, that while the club’s management are understood to be divided about the German, they might retain Middendorp whatever happens.

“The transfer ban is going to be a problem. Which coach would want to work with players who he found there? Every coach wants to instill their own identity with their own signings,” said a source.

Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat could launch yet another campaign to leave at the end of the season, seeing that he is unhappy with the minimal game time he is getting under Ernst Middendorp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs renews interest in Wits midfielder 17.3.2020
Pitso downplays Sundowns’ chances of winning league title 17.3.2020
What’s in Mgosi this week? 16.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

World How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 