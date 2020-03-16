Mgosi 16.3.2020 01:17 pm

Celtic set to extend Baloyi’s stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lucky Baloyi of Bloemfontein Celtic (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic are set to offer midfielder Lucky Baloyi a new contract, Phakaaathi has learned.

Baloyi’s current deal with Siwelele is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to a source, the former Kaizer Chiefs player will be offered a two-year deal by the club.

“He is a key player in the club. They definitely want to retain him, but that would depend on him if he will accept the new offer,” said the source.

Baloyi, who joined Siwelele from Chiefs in 2017, has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season.

Meanwhile, Celtic are set to release forward Rendai Ndou, who has failed to establish himself at the club since joining Siwelele from Polokwane City in 2018.

