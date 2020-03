Maluleka opened up to Amakhosi this week about having signed a pre-contract with Sundowns. Phakaaathi Plus has learnt that the club’s top brass are divided on how they deal with the situation.

“Everyone is waiting to see how they deal with the issue because he has signed while last season Pule (Ekstein) has not signed anything… but was chased away,” said a source.

