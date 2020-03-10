Mgosi 10.3.2020 10:04 am

Irritated striker wants out at Orlando Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Irritated striker wants out at Orlando Pirates

Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Zambian international and Orlando Pirates striker Augustine Mulenga is said to be frustrated by the lack of game time at Orlando Pirates.

Mulenga hasn’t been able to get much game time at the Buccaneers this season after his career at the club began well in 2018.

“You have to understand this my brother, when players don’t play it gets frustrating for them, especially at a big club like Orlando Pirates. His contract is expiring next season and he knows that he needs to get back to playing so that he can at least attract interests from other clubs or get an extension,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe says they will have to keep their heads held high following their goalless stalemate with Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Makaringe admitted that they had a tough time going up against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, but they will gladly take the point following a great team effort on the day.

