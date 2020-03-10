Mgosi 10.3.2020 09:53 am

Out-of-favour forward ready to leave SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Qalinge of Supersport United. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United’s Thabo Qalinge is understood to be keeping his options open and is ready for a potential exit from Matsantsantsa A Pitori when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Qalinge has failed to break into the team, having made less than a dozen appearances under Kaitano Tembo.

“At this point it is clear that Thabo was never the type of player that Tembo would have loved and that is why he warmed the bench most of the time. Thabo is ready to leave but at the same time, he is hopeful that management will give him another year to prove himself,” said a source very close to SuperSport United.

READ: SuperSport chase Chiefs star

Meanwhile, SuperSport are set to intensify their campaign to land George Maluleka, Phakaaathi Plus has heard.

Maluleka’s deal at Kaizer Chiefs ends at the end of June and he is now legally allowed to speak to any team regarding his future.

